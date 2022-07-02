After trading five players for Jazz center Rudy Gobert earlier Friday, the Timberwolves found themselves with multiple open roster spots they needed to fill. They gave one of those spots to someone President Tim Connelly traded for last season when he was in Denver — Bryn Forbes.

The 28-year-old guard will be entering his seventh season, most of which he played with the Spurs. Last January, Connelly acquired Forbes in a trade with the Spurs.

He won an NBA title with Milwaukee in 2021.

The deal is a minimum salary contract of one-year, and about $2.3 million.

After trading Malik Beasley as part of the Gobert deal, the Wolves could use some extra shooting on the roster and Forbes is a career 41% three-point shooter on 4.1 attempts per game.

The 6-2 Forbes, who started his college career at Cleveland State before transferring to Michigan State, has averaged 9.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists for his NBA career.

He joins a Wolves bench that includes Jaylen Nowell, Taurean Prince, Kyle Anderson, Naz Reid and Jordan McLaughlin, first-round pick Wendell Moore Jr. and second-round pick Josh Minott.