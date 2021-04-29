It could be the Timberwolves three-game winning streak, or Steph Curry's historic run of scoring, or maybe the return of Andrew Wiggins to Target Center, but whatever the reason, tickets for the Wolves game vs. the Warriors on Thursday are in high demand, with steep pricing.

In fact the price may not even be the most limiting factor for fan's wishing to attend the game; there simply are no tickets for sale.

Technically the Timberwolves website is the only place where fans are supposed to buy tickets, due to heightened entry processes due to COVID-19, but as of Wednesday afternoon, there were no tickets available for the game on the Wolves site. And that includes the resale section, which is the verified secondary market for the team.

Other online secondary market sites are still active, but even those have limited availability. SeatGeek and TicketKing have no available seats. Stubhub has just two tickets available, on the lower level baseline in Row M. Those seats, which have to be bought as a pair, will cost you $937.57 total.

That's actually an improvement over the ticket market on Tuesday, when Stubhub had only two tickets available for resale at a cost of $744 per ticket. With fees and taxes, the total cost for those two seats was $2,058.54.

There's no doubt this is the marquee home game for the Wolves since they were allowed to have fans return starting on April 1.

Curry has been on an unprecedented run, averaging 37.4 points per game over this previous 13 contests while shooting 47.8% from three on 13.7 attempts per game. He has become the biggest story in basketball during a period of time where tickets are limited at several venues around the country.

On top of that, Andrew Wiggins is returning to Target Center after being traded to the Warriors a little over one year ago for D'Angelo Russell — the Wolves also included one valuable draft pick in that deal.

Still it isn't just this lone outlier of extremely limited tickets to see a once-in-a-generation talent like Curry and a former franchise star in Wiggins.

For Zion Williamson and the Pelicans on Saturday no tickets are available on Stubhub while the Timberwolves website has eight tickets available via resale starting at $100 per ticket for a group of four.

The good news for Wolves fans that are considering going to a game this season, their final four contests at home all have seats available for $60 directly from the Timberwolves website and those games are all against playoff teams.

Ja Morant, Tyus Jones and the Grizzlies come to town on Wednesday, May 5. Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets arrive on Thursday, May 13. And then the Wolves finish their home schedule on a back-to-back with the Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on Saturday, May 15 and Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, May 16.

It's worth noting that the Wolves are currently not using the upper bowl for fan attendance, instead keeping seating in the lower level to build a better home atmosphere, while also building up a tight ticket inventory for fans.