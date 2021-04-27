The Timberwolves won two straight games for the first time since their first two games of the season with a 105-104 victory over Utah.

It was also the Wolves' second straight win over the team with the best record in the league. For those that like to look at draft odds and endlessly wonder about percentage points of landing the top pick, these last two games likely threw a wrench in the calculations for how many losses the Wolves will have.

Diving down the rabbit hole of this topic is apropos given the Rockets, the team with the worst record in the league, are the Wolves' opponents on Tuesday night and will likely be without point guard John Wall for the rest of the season because of a hamstring strain.

Here are the records of the worst six teams in the league after Monday night with the Wolves having 10 games left on their schedule:

Houston 15-46

Minnesota 18-44

Orlando 18-43

Detroit 19-43

Oklahoma City 20-41

Cleveland 21-40

This, of course, is an atypical year for the Wolves in the lottery, since Golden State would get their pick if it is No. 4 or lower as part of the D'Angelo Russell-Andrew Wiggins trade. The NBA recently flattened the odds for the three worst teams in the league to have the same odds of getting the No. 1 pick (14%). The odds of the Wolves getting a top three pick if they finish with one of the three worst records is 40.1%, per Tankathon (13.4% for the second pick, 12.7 for the third).

If the Wolves were to fail up to the fourth-worst record, they would have a 36.6% chance of getting a top three pick. If they fell to fifth, it would be 31.6%. Sixth would be 27.6%. So there aren't too many Wolves ping-pong balls taken out for finishing with the fourth-worst record, but it starts to get a little steeper in the odds after that.

The next 10 days will have a lot to say about where the Wolves end up. Not only do they play Houston on Tuesday, but they also play Orlando and Detroit on the road next week. Orlando and Detroit also have one game remaining against each other.

Tanking is not something the Wolves want to do. There's been too much losing — by a lot — thisyear, and given the injuries to D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns (along with Towns' battle with COVID), the Wolves haven't seen what this team looks like when the two of them are healthy.

Since Russell returned to the lineup under coach Chris Finch, the Wolves are 6-4 when both he and Towns play together.

The Wolves would rather go out on a high note this season and develop some positive momentum throughout the organization than have a few more ping-pong balls in the June 22 lottery.

Phoenix won eight straight games in last summer's bubble while missing the playoffs, decreasing their lottery odds. But after making some offseason moves, like acquiring Chris Paul, the Suns are now battling for the top seed in the West and built on that momentum from a year ago.

Sometimes winning meaningless games can count for something.