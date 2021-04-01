GAME RECAP
Impact player
Anthony Edwards,
Timberwolves
Edwards' creation and even his defense carried the Wolves down the stretch as he had 24 points, three blocks and three assists.
By the NUMBERS
2 Biggest Wolves lead
4 First-half threes for Jaden McDaniels
13 Wolves bench points
chris hine
Day 16 of Derek Chauvin trial: Supervisor detailed to jurors the immediate aftermath of George Floyd's death
Day 16 of Derek Chauvin trial: Supervisor detailed to jurors the immediate aftermath of George Floyd's death
