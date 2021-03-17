GAME RECAP

Impact player

LeBron James, Lakers

James was clinical in recording another triple double with 25 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

By the numbers

19-12 Points and assists for Ricky Rubio.

68-32 Edge in bench scoring for the Lakers.

29 Points for rookie Anthony Edwards, including 3-for-7 on three-pointers and 11-for-22 overall.

CHRIS HINE