Four players scored in double figures for the Timberwolves and Josh Minott had 11 rebounds but they lost 87-75 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday afternoon at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas in the NBA Summer League.

It was a tight games for three quarters with the lead changing 13 times and the score being tied nine times. Then Milwaukee went on a 11-0 run to start the fourth quarter — making three shots from behind the arc and a dunk — to open a 76-63 lead.

Kevon Harris led the Wolves with 16 points but was only 6-for-15 from the field. Terrell Brown Jr. had 14 points, Wendell Moore Jr., a Dallas first-round pick in this year's draft traded to the Wolves, had 13 and Marial Shayok 11.

Minott, a second-round pick, had six points and three assists besides leading his team in rebounding.

The Wolves shot 35.4% from the field (28-for-79) and 32% on threes (8-for-25).

MarJon Beauchamp led Milwaukee with 19 points, six on two threes in that crucial run to start the fourth. Rajon Tucker added 17 points for the Bucks who shot 45.5% (30-for-66) from the field and 41.7% behind the arc (15-for-36).

Moore's three got the Wolves within 81-73 late but Beauchamp, taken 24th in the first round — two spots ahead of Moore — answered with two threes to halt the rally.

The Wolves (1-2) will play Denver at 9 p.m. Thursday at Cox Pavilion.