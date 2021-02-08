7:30 p.m. at Dallas FSN, 830-AM

Towns listed as doubtful

Timberwolves update: This is the last game in a five-game road trip for the Wolves. Might it mark the return of Karl-Anthony Towns to the lineup? The center has missed the past 12 games in the COVID-19 protocol, but he has been on the road trip and was upgraded to doubtful on Sunday's status report. … The Wolves are 5-5 in their past 10 games vs. the Mavs, but the Wolves were 0-3 vs. Dallas last season, losing by an average of 14.3 points. … C Naz Reid is coming off a career-high 29 points vs. Oklahoma City on Saturday. G Jaylen Nowell came off the bench for a career-high 15 points. He has scored in double figures in seven consecutive games. F Anthony Edwards scored 20 points, his fourth game with 20 or more in his rookie season. … G D'Angelo Russell (quad) is listed as questionable after missing Saturday's game, as is F Juancho Hernangomez (reconditioning). G Jarrett Culver (ankle) is out.

Mavericks update: Dallas is coming off a 134-132 victory over Golden State on Saturday, one that ended a six-game home losing streak, the second-longest such streak in 13 seasons under coach Rick Carlisle. Overall the Mavs had lost seven of eight entering the game. G Luka Doncic tied a career high with 42 points, hitting 12 of 23 shots, seven of 12 three-pointers, 11 of 14 free throws and getting 11 assists. He is averaging 27.9 points and 9.5 assists this season. C Kristaps Porzingis, who scored 18 points Saturday, is averaging 19.5 points and 8.3 rebounds. … Former Wolves F James Johnson (knee) is questionable.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD