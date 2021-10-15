The Wolves signed forward Vince Edwards on Friday. The 6-8 Edwards played in the G League for Oklahoma City season, his third year in the NBA's developmental league.

The former Purdue standout was drafted by Utah in the second round in 2018.

The Wolves also waived four players — forward Brian Bowen II, guard Matt Lewis, guard Isaiah Miller and forward Chris Silva — on Friday

Bowen has played in 12 NBA games over the past two seasons with the Pacers. Lewis was a rookie free agent from James Madison and Miller a free agent from UNC-Greensboro. Silva played in 15 NBA games for Sacramento and Miami last season.

The Wolves have 17 players on the roster with the season opener Wednesday at Target Center against Houston.