The Timberwolves became the latest NBA team hit by COVID-related absences as two players joined the list before Friday's game against the Lakers: Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince.

Friday will be the first game players on the Wolves have missed because of COVID protocols this season.

The roster was fully vaccinated before the season with coach Chris Finch saying "the bulk" of the team has also received its booster shots. It's unclear if that applied to Prince and Edwards.

Edwards scored 38 points on 10 three-pointers in Wednesday's win over Denver and is averaging 22.1 points per game. Prince has been in and out of the rotation this season and is averaging 4.6 points. He had not played in the last two games but was available to play.

Several teams around the league and across sports have dealt with outbreaks on their rosters, including the Wolves' opponent Friday, the Lakers, who are without Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker and Dwight Howard. The NBA and players association have agreed to increased testing and re-emphasizing mask policies through the end of the holiday season.

The league and players' association will increase testing beginning Dec. 26 for two weeks. Players and staff will be tested on gamedays except for those who have received boosters or recently recovered from the virus, according to an ESPN report.

Finch said at Wednesday's practice that the Wolves had been cutting back on meetings and making sure they are following masking protocols.

"Reduce our time together less and less," Finch said. "Keep preaching to the guys that we're all getting our booster shots and staying as isolated as we possibly can. We're just trying to double down on all the things that everybody's been asked to do."

The Wolves also had a flu-like illness that spread through the team in recent weeks that hit Edwards. Edwards didn't miss any games because of it but Jaden McDaniels and Jarred Vanderbilt each missed time.

Friday will be the first game Edwards has missed in his career.

Finch said he didn't have an exact number of how many Wolves have received booster shots but he added some players aren't yet eligible for boosters based on when they were vaccinated. The Wolves had two players become fully vaccinated shortly before the season.