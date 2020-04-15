WNBA draft 6 p.m. Friday (ESPN)

Location: Digital, with no in-person attendance

• The New York Liberty has the No. 1 pick and is expected to pick to pick Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu No. 1.

• The Dallas Wings have the second, fifth, seventh and ninth picks in the draft.

• The Lynx have the No. 6 pick in the first round and the No. 4 pick in the second round (16th overall).