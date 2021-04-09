There are times when a video is worth 1,000 words.

But when the video isn't available, you have to make do. That's what Sam Ali of FOX21 in Duluth did during Thursday night's semifinal between Minnesota Duluth and UMass, which the Bulldogs eventually lost 3-2 in overtime.

For us, however, this is the No, 1 star of the game. In this case, Ali is the greatest.

h/t Brian Stensaas.