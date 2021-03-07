Needing a victory to clinch the Big Ten regular-season title, No. 5 Wisconsin edged host Michigan State 2-1 on sophomore forward Cole Caufield's second goal of the game nearly eight minutes into the third period.

The winner was Caufield's NCAA-leading 25th goal of the season. He scored his first goal with 16 seconds left in the second period on a power play.

Dylan Holloway, after getting a turnover behind the Spartans' net, set up Caufield's second goal from the near slot.

The Badgers (19-8-1, 17-6-1 Big Ten), who passed the Gophers for first place with a 4-0 win over the Spartans on Friday, will now get a bye into the semifinals of the conference tournament. It will be held March 14-16 in South Bend, Ind.

Charlie Combs of last-place Michigan State (7-17-2, 5-16-1) scored the first goal of the game at 13:09 of the second.

Wisconsin goalie Cameron Rowe made 40 saves, the Spartans' Pierce Charleson 47.

This is the first conference title for the Badgers, who are 6-0-1 in their past seven games, since 2000 when they were in the WCHA.

Notre Dame 7, Penn State 1: Trevor Janicke scored twice in the home win for the Irish (14-12-2, 12-10-2)

NCHC

No. 8 St. Cloud State 4, Minnesota Duluth 3 (OT): Easton Brodzinski scored 17 seconds into overtime for the host Huskies (15-9 overall/NCAA). Jackson Cates had two goals for UMD (13-9-2)

WCHA

No. 17 Bemidji State 2, Alabama Huntsville 0: Brendan Harris had a goal and an assist and Zach Driscoll stopped 16 shots as the Beavers (12-8-3, 7-5-1 WCHA) beat the visiting Chargers (3-15-1, 3-10).