ERIE, PA. – The No. 2 Wisconsin women's hockey team shut out Providence 3-0 in an NCAA quarterfinal Tuesday to advance to the Frozen Four for the seventh straight season. The Badgers (15-3-1) now hold the longest women's Frozen Four appearance streak in history.

Sophie Shirley had two goals while captain Brette Pettet scored the game-winning goal in the first period as the Badgers outshot Providence 44-12. Wisconsin goalie Kennedy Blair needed to make only 12 saves for her sixth shutout of the season.

The Badgers scored first on Pettet's goal halfway through the opening period when they had a 13-0 shot advantage over the No. 9 Friars (12-8-1).

Shirley scored her first goal just under four minutes into the final period to double Wisconsin's lead and she added an empty-net, power-play goal with just under two minutes left in the game.

Sandra Abstreiter had 41 saves for the Friars.

No. 3 Ohio State 3, No. 7 Boston College 1: Trailing 1-0, the Buckeyes (13-6) took control of the game in the second period, outshooting the Eagles 27-4 and scoring twice in the last 3½ minutes.

Jenna Buglinoi tied the score 1-all at 16:33 and Brooke Bink scored the eventual winner for Ohio State with 36 seconds left in the period. Gabby Rosenthal added an insurance goal in the third.

The Buckeyes' win gives the WCHA three teams in the Frozen Four semifinals Thursday.

Andrea Braendli had 12 saves for the Buckeyes, Abigail Levy 45 for Boston College (14-6).

