MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
06-17-28-32-33-38, Doubler: N
(six, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
EXPLAINER: States still in play and what makes them that way
A handful of states remained in play Thursday in the tightly contested U.S. presidential race. The outcome of contests in Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Nevada will determine whether Democrat Joe Biden, or President Donald Trump wins.
National
US hiring likely slowed for a 4th month as virus resurges
U.S. employers may have slowed their hiring in October for a fourth straight month with confirmed viral cases reaching record levels and the loss of government aid deepening the hardships for many.
National
The Latest: China bans foreigners from 8 virus-hit countries
China has temporarily banned the entry of foreigners from at least eight countries as COVID-19 cases rise in Europe and elsewhere.
National
Twin Senate runoffs in Georgia could shape Biden presidency
The outcome in several contested states will determine whether Joe Biden defeats President Donald Trump. But if the Democratic challenger wins, the ambitions of a Biden presidency could well come down to Georgia.
National
Trump ratchets up attacks to cast doubts on election
With votes still being counted across the nation, President Donald Trump on Thursday sought to undermine confidence in the nation's election, making unsupported accusations from the White House about the integrity of the results in his race against Democrat Joe Biden.