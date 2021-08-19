After five years of housing its top executives in Eden Prairie, Winnebago Industries formally announced this week its changing its headquarters address from Forest City, Iowa, to the southwest Twin Cities suburb.

The RV and boat manufacturer said it will remain "strongly rooted" in north Iowa and added there is no planned job loss as a result of the transition, nor will there be "any physical implications on any manufacturing assets."

"Our Twin Cities location has been and will continue to be an effective resource for executing our vision as a premier outdoor recreation enterprise, as it supports the growth of all of our strong brands," Michael Happe, president and chief executive at Winnebago, said in a statement.

Winnebago opened an office in Eden Prairie in 2016, the same year it named Happe its chief executive. Happe was previously a top executive at Bloomington-based Toro Co.

Winnebago now has about 100 people working in Eden Prairie in corporate functions. In Iowa, the company has operations in Forest City, Lake Mills, Charles City and Waverly.

"We are genuinely proud of our historical roots in Forest City and the incredible contributions of all our past and current Iowa employees to the company's success through the years," Happe said.

Winnebago president and chief executive Michael Happe

About 2,100 of its 6,500 total employees work in Iowa, where Winnebago said it will increase its worker headcount in the next 12 months to meet demand for its motorhome and special vehicle products.

The company also has facilities in Indiana and Florida.

Winnebago reported revenue of $2.4 billion for its most recent fiscal year, up 18.6% from the previous year.Last month, Winnebago announced it was spending more than $255 million to acquire Barletta Pontoon Boats, a Bristol, Ind.-based maker of premium pontoon boats, to boost its product portfolio.