UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Jeenathan Williams had 28 points and 12 rebounds as Buffalo got past Towson 74-65 on Friday.
Jayvon Graves added 20 points six rebounds and five steals and Brock Bertram had 12 rebounds and four blocks for Buffalo (1-0). Josh Mballa added eight rebounds.
Zane Martin had 27 points and six assists for the Tigers (0-3). Charles Thompson added 17 points and Victor Uyaelunmo had nine rebounds.
