TEMPE, ARIZ. – The Wild's climb has reached a historic height.

They kept their nearly monthlong tear going on Sunday, earning a point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes at Mullett Arena on the Arizona State University campus to tie the franchise record for longest point streak at 13 games.

This 10-0-3 blitz is the Wild's best since they went 12-0-1 Dec. 2-29, 2016.

Arizona Clayton Keller scored his second goal of the night with 51 seconds left in overtime, poking in a loose puck in the crease to cap off the Coyotes' comeback.

Setting the tone against Arizona was the Wild's fourth line, with Ryan Reaves finishing with a Gordie Howe hat trick, Connor Dewar picking up a goal and assist and Mason Shaw setting up both of his linemates' tallies.

Mats Zuccarello and Matt Boldy also scored, their second goals in as many games after capitalizing in the 5-2 win at San Jose on Saturday, while Filip Gustavsson stopped 18 shots.

The Wild were trailing the Coyotes after just 1 minute, 28 seconds when Barrett Hayton sent the game's first shot top-shelf over Gustavsson. That wrapped Gustavsson's shutout streak at 177:13, the third longest in team history.

Zuccarello responded at 5:32 with his 22nd goal, a five-hole shot from the right side, before Hayton retook the lead for Arizona on its first of two power plays at 12 minutes. But the two sides were tied going into the first intermission because Reaves directed in a Shaw shot with 1:25 to go for his second goal of the season, this after Reaves dropped the gloves with the Coyotes' Bokondji Imama earlier in the period.

Boldy's breakaway 1:50 into the second moved the Wild ahead, and Dewar doubled that advantage at 14:59 when he flung the puck by Arizona goalie Karel Vejmelka from between the circles; the pass came from Shaw, who also fought that period, and Reaves' assist sealed his Gordie Howe hat trick.

In total, their line combined for six points and the Wild have had all four lines and seven different players chip in during their two games without Kirill Kaprizov. Their power play went 0-for-3.

But in typical Wild fashion, this ended a one-goal decision.

That meant the team surrendered more than two goals for the first time in 11 games, with a one-timer from the Coyotes' Brett Ritchie with 1:12 left in the second period as he crashed the net before Keller delivered the equalizer 12:06 into the third.

Vejmelka totaled 30 saves.

After splitting this weekend back-to-back, the Wild will conclude their road trip on Wednesday at St. Louis.