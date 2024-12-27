Wild-Stars game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, team updates

Wild update: Before the holiday layoff, the Wild halted a season-long, four-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory vs. Chicago while getting two regulars back from injury. G Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves, and RW Yakov Trenin assisted on two goals. This was Trenin’s first multipoint effort of the season. The victory improved the Wild to 6-4-2 against the Central Division, but they have struggled against the playoff teams. They have only one victory in their past seven games vs. Dallas. The Wild recalled two forwards, Brendan Gaunce and Devin Shore, from Iowa of the AHL on Thursday.