Wild-Stars game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, team updates

The Dallas Stars are solid on home ice this season, and goalie Jake Oettinger is undefeated against the Wild in seven games.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 27, 2024 at 1:20AM
Lakeville's Jake Oettinger has never lost in regulation to the Wild in his career. (Gareth Patterson/The Associated Press)

Wild at Dallas Stars, American Airlines Center, 7 p.m. Friday

TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North; 100.3 FM

Wild update: Before the holiday layoff, the Wild halted a season-long, four-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory vs. Chicago while getting two regulars back from injury. G Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves, and RW Yakov Trenin assisted on two goals. This was Trenin’s first multipoint effort of the season. The victory improved the Wild to 6-4-2 against the Central Division, but they have struggled against the playoff teams. They have only one victory in their past seven games vs. Dallas. The Wild recalled two forwards, Brendan Gaunce and Devin Shore, from Iowa of the AHL on Thursday.

Stars update: The Stars upended Utah 3-2 in their final game before the break. C Roope Hintz buried his team-leading 15th goal and has scored four times in his past four games. Dallas has been solid on home ice, going 13-5. LW Mason Marchment had both goals in the Stars’ 2-1 win over the Wild on Nov. 16. That victory improved Lakeville G Jake Oettinger to 6-0-1 in his career against the Wild with a .917 save percentage and 2.30 goals-against average.

Injuries: Wild C Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) has been skating. LW Jakub Lauko (lower body) and D Jake Middleton (upper body) are out. Stars D Matt Dumba (upper body) and C Tyler Seguin (hip) are on injured reserve.

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

