Wild-Stars game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, team updates
The Dallas Stars are solid on home ice this season, and goalie Jake Oettinger is undefeated against the Wild in seven games.
TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North; 100.3 FM
Wild update: Before the holiday layoff, the Wild halted a season-long, four-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory vs. Chicago while getting two regulars back from injury. G Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves, and RW Yakov Trenin assisted on two goals. This was Trenin’s first multipoint effort of the season. The victory improved the Wild to 6-4-2 against the Central Division, but they have struggled against the playoff teams. They have only one victory in their past seven games vs. Dallas. The Wild recalled two forwards, Brendan Gaunce and Devin Shore, from Iowa of the AHL on Thursday.
Stars update: The Stars upended Utah 3-2 in their final game before the break. C Roope Hintz buried his team-leading 15th goal and has scored four times in his past four games. Dallas has been solid on home ice, going 13-5. LW Mason Marchment had both goals in the Stars’ 2-1 win over the Wild on Nov. 16. That victory improved Lakeville G Jake Oettinger to 6-0-1 in his career against the Wild with a .917 save percentage and 2.30 goals-against average.
Injuries: Wild C Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) has been skating. LW Jakub Lauko (lower body) and D Jake Middleton (upper body) are out. Stars D Matt Dumba (upper body) and C Tyler Seguin (hip) are on injured reserve.
