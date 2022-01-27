Wild at New York Rangers

7 p.m., Madison Square Garden BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: They are 6-0-1 in their past seven games. ... They are third in the league in goals per game (3.82). ... RW Kirill Kaprizov, averaging 1.32 points per game, is on pace to become the first Wild player with 100 points in a season. Marian Gaborik has the record with 83 in 2007-08. ... D Jon Merrill and C Nico Sturm are both out because of COVID-19. ... D Jonas Brodin (upper body) is set to return.

Rangers update: They lead the Metropolitan Division at 28-11-4. ... D Adam Fox, who won the Norris Trophy last season, is the team's leading scorer with 46 points. ... The top line of Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider and C Mika Zibanejad have combined for 56 goals and 74 assists. ... Igor Shesterkin (2.07 goals-against average) and Alexandar Georgiev (2.92) share goaltending duties. ... RW Kaapo Kakko (upper body) is out. ... Ex-Gophers D Ryan Lindgren leads the team with a +18.