During the early stages of a critical offseason, the Wild bolstered its brain trust – bringing in longtime executive Ray Shero on Wednesday as senior advisor to the general manager.

Most recently, Shero was GM of the New Jersey Devils from 2015 to 2020.

Before that, Shero was the Penguins' GM from 2006 to 2014 and won General Manager of the Year in 2013. His tenure in Pittsburgh overlapped with Wild GM Bill Guerin's stint with the franchise. Not only did Guerin win a Stanley Cup as a player with the Penguins in 2009, but Guerin worked in Shero's front office as a player development coach after retiring.

The 58-year-old Shero is a native of St. Paul; his dad Fred played for and coached the St. Paul Saints before becoming a successful NHL coach who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame posthumously in 2013.

Shero played at St. Lawrence University and went on to become a player agent before joining Ottawa as an assistant GM. He also worked for Nashville and is involved with USA Hockey as a member of its National Team Advisory Board.