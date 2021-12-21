DALLAS – The Wild will have a season-longest losing streak waiting for the team when it plays next, whenever that will be.

In its last game until after the NHL's holiday break and with the team's schedule still potentially in flux because of COVID-19 issues affecting the league, the Wild fell 7-4 to the Stars on Monday at American Airlines Center to drop its fourth straight game.

Kevin Fiala scored twice and Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists, but a discombobulated Wild could never find the lead after giving up a goal on the game's first shot and then getting blitzed by a Dallas lineup that capitalized shorthanded, at even strength and on the power play.

After goals by Ryan Hartman and Fiala erased an early deficit, the Stars moved ahead 3-2 when Tyler Seguin scored off the rush at 16 minutes, 43 seconds of the first period.

Roope Hintz then delivered on the power play 8:02 into the second before Dallas ran away in the third on goals from Jacob Peterson, Miro Heiskanen and Jamie Benn.

The Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek left in the second period with an upper-body injury and did not return.