The Wild game against Carolina, scheduled for 7 tonight at Xcel Energy Center, has been postponed.

The Hurricanes, who left two players in Vancouver on Monday after they entered COVID-19 protocols, and had four players test positive this morning at the X. The Hurricanes said the players were former Wild defenseman Ian Cole, Steven Lorentz, Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov.

Forwards Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis entered the NHL's COVID protocols on Monday. Because their roster was limited by salary cap issues, the Hurricanes would have had only 13 available players tonight. Defensemen Tony DeAngelo and Brett Pesce were set to return after missing the last seven games while in the COVID protocol.

All players on the Hurricanes and Wild are vaccinated. The NHL has only one unvaccinated player, Detroit's Tyler Bertuzzi.

No makeup date was set.

The NHL sent out this statement: The National Hockey League announced that, as a result of four additional Carolina Hurricanes Players entering the NHL's COVID Protocols earlier today, the team's game tonight against the Minnesota Wild will be postponed. The decision was made following consultation by the NHL's, NHLPA's and Club's medical groups. The League will provide a further update tomorrow.

The Hurricanes organization has followed, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies.