CHICAGO — The Wild can't change its location in the standings, but a win on Wednesday against the Blackhawks at United Center would send the team into the All-Star Break on its most productive run of the season.

One game shy of the midway point, the Wild is on a five-game win streak and nine-game point streak. The team had one other nine-game point streak this season, from Nov.21 to Dec.9.

This is the first time in team history the Wild has had multiple point streaks of at least eight games in the same season. The Wild (27-10-3) is third in the Central Division with 57 points.

"This is a big game for us to kind of keep the train moving and keep going," rookie Matt Boldy said. "I think the approach that everyone's had hasn't changed too much, whether it's a game before break or a game in the middle of the season."

Cam Talbot will start in net for the Wild, and the team will get defenseman Jon Merrill and center Nico Sturm back from the COVID list. Winger Marcus Foligno and defenseman Matt Dumba won't play; both are day-to-day with upper-body injuries.

With Dumba out, Jordie Benn will join Jonas Brodin on the team's second pairing; Brodin will play on the right side. Merrill will be reunited with Dmitry Kulikov, and Sturm will center the fourth line between Victor Rask and Connor Dewar.

Brandon Duhaime will stay in Foligno's spot next to Jordan Greenway and Joel Eriksson Ek after the three played together Sunday in the 4-3 win vs. the New York Islanders.

"We really liked their line," coach Dean Evason said.

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov-Ryan Hartman-Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Brandon Duhaime

Kevin Fiala-Frederick Gaudreau-Matt Boldy

Victor Rask-Nico Sturm-Connor Dewar

Alex Goligoski-Jared Spurgeon

Jordie Benn-Jonas Brodin

Jon Merrill-Dmitry Kulikov

Cam Talbot

Key numbers:

3: Goals or more by the Wild in its last 11 games.

4-0-1: Record for the Wild over its past five road contests.

5: Points by rookie Matt Boldy during a career-high three-game point streak.

8: Goals for winger Kevin Fiala during a career-long 11-game point streak.

12: Points for winger Kirill Kaprizov during a seven-game point streak that's tied for the best in his career.

About the Blackhawks:

Since suffering back-to-back losses to the Wild on Jan.21-22, the Blackhawks have won just once in four games. Most recently, Chicago fell 3-1 to Vancouver on Monday. The team had a season-high 30 blocked shots that game. Center Henrik Borgstrom had two goals in the last game vs. the Wild. Fellow center Dylan Strome had a point in each of the two games against the Wild.