The Wild claimed Declan Chisholm off waivers from Winnipeg on Monday.

The 24-year-old defenseman has played in four NHL games, including two this season with the Jets. He was sidelined earlier this season because of a lower-body injury, and missed 24 games with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League. In six games with the Moose, he had five assists after scoring five goals and setting up 38 others in 59 games with Manitoba last season.

Chisholm had an assist for Winnipeg this season, and made his NHL debut last season, when he played two games for the Jets.

The native of Bowmanville, Ontario, played four years of junior hockey with the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League and was a fifth-round pick (150th overall) in 2018. He will wear No. 47 with the Wild.

The Wild is off for 10 days for the NHL All-Star break before resuming action Feb. 7 in Chicago.



