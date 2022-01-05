BOSTON — Victor Rask, placed on waivers Tuesday by the Wild, cleared on Wednesday and eventually will be assigned to the team's taxi squad.

The 28-year-old center has four goals in 21 games. He's in the final season of a six-year, $24 million contract.

Teams are allowed to have six players on taxi squads, which will be dissolved at the All-Star break in February. Players can't be on a taxi squad for more than 20 consecutive days and are paid their AHL salaries if they are on two-day deals.

Goalie Zane McIntyre, signed to a two-way contract for the rest of the season, also cleared waivers and will be assigned to Iowa of the American Hockey League.

The Wild will play Thursday night against the Bruins without forward Nick Bjugstad, who was injured in practice Tuesday. The team is already without No. 1 goalie Cam Talbot (lower body), defenseman and captain Jared Spurgeon (lower body), center Joel Eriksson Ek (upper body) and winger Jordan Greenway (COVID protocols).

Center Marco Rossi and winger Matt Boldy are set to make their NHL debuts Thursday.