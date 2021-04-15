GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Nick Bonino, Wild: The veteran forward picked up three points, including a power-play goal.
2. Zach Parise, Wild: The winger had a goal and an assist.
3. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger scored twice on the power play.
BY THE NUMBERS
6 Points for Bonino, Parise and Nico Sturm, the Wild's fourth line.
10 Points between the No. 3 Wild and No. 5 Coyotes in the West Division.
12 Power-play goals by the Wild over its past seven games after going 3-for-3 against Arizona.
SARAH McLELLAN
