GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Wild and Coyotes are facing off for the final time in the regular season Wednesday night at Gila River Arena, and the Wild has a chance to not only sweep this two-game set but also post its seventh victory overall in the eight-game series.

Arizona's lone win came March 6, a 5-2 decision.

Through seven games, the Wild has outscored the Coyotes 28-11. The 12 points the team has picked up against Arizona is its most vs. any West Division rival.

"One team shouldn't be more desperate than the other team," coach Dean Evason said. "When the puck is dropped, we are desperate to win that battle. We are desperate to get that end result as much as the other team regardless of the standings. So, our team has done a real good job of being desperate in those areas, as well."

Cam Talbot will be back in net after making 22 saves Monday in the 5-2 victory.

Not only is Talbot 3-0-2 in his last five road games, but overall he's won 11 of his past 15 starts. In his career, Talbot is 14-6-1 with a 2.22 goals-against average and .929 save percentage against the Coyotes. His 14 wins are the most vs. any NHL team.

Nick Bjugstad (upper-body injury) skated Wednesday morning but remains out.

After wrapping up this series with Arizona, the Wild will move on to California to finish this four-game road trip. The Wild takes on the Kings Friday before visiting the Sharks on Saturday.

Projected lineup:

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno

Kirill Kaprizov-Victor Rask-Mats Zuccarello

Kevin Fiala-Ryan Hartman-Marcus Johansson

Zach Parise-Nico Sturm-Nick Bonino

Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Carson Soucy-Ian Cole

Cam Talbot

Key numbers:

299: Career points for winger Nick Bonino.

8: Points for Bonino during a four-game point streak.

2: Points for winger Kevin Fiala in Monday's game vs. the Coyotes.

15: Power play goals by the Wild over the last 10 games.

24: Points for the Wild defense in the past 10 games.

About the Coyotes:

Arizona has won four of its last five games at home. Forward Clayton Keller has a point in eight of his last nine home games. Defenseman Alex Goligoski has two goals and two assists during a four-game point streak. Fellow blue liner Jakob Chychrun is on a three-game point streak (one goal and two assists). The Coyotes are 10-2 when leading after two periods.