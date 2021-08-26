Live performances of "Wicked" offer one of the most inspiring scenes in theater history — and I'm not talking about Elphaba singing "Defying Gravity."

It's the sight of children in the lobby, dressed as princesses and witches, anticipating the start of the show as if they were about to enter the gates of Disney World.

The musical's co-creators, Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holz­man, never expected to attract fans too young to order a cocktail at intermission.

"That just was a bonus," Schwartz said during a news conference earlier this month. "We were just saying, 'Let's tell this story from our point of view the best we know how.' The fact that it found that kind of audience, I think that has to do with the special relationship between Elphaba and Glinda and the empowerment of Elphaba's character. That was nothing we planned. That was just the fortuitous outcome."

The show has become one of the best ways to introduce youngsters to the theater. I wish Schwartz had remembered that when he signed off on "Wicked in Concert."

On paper, this hourlong PBS special (8 p.m. Sunday, TPT, Ch. 2) sounds like a great way to reach out to preteens who aren't among the 60 million people who've seen the show on Broadway or in touring productions in big cities like Minneapolis, where it has sold out numerous times since 2006.

Gabrielle Ruiz - WICKED IN CONCERT: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway ScoreYassine El Mansouri/ Elman Studio LLC

But the TV presentation isn't aimed at newbies. It's primarily for fans who can butcher the songs by heart on karaoke night.

The concert was filmed in an empty theater with no fancy sets or glittery costumes. Holzman's witty dialogue was scrapped. Instead, you get stage veterans who have never been in a "Wicked" production taking a stab at the numbers.

Alex Newell ("Zooey's Extraordinary Playlist") has a blast flirting with four pianists while delivering "Popular." Cynthia Erivo reminds us why she's the hottest voice in show business with a stirring rendition of "Thank Goodness." And then there's Kristen Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, who starred in the original 2003 production.

While they spend most of the special serving as narrators, they duet on the closing number, "For Good," a moment that will give fans goose bumps. But by that time, their kids will probably be burying their noses in a TikTok video.

TV, at its best, can keep even easily distracted viewers glued to the screen. Gabrielle Ruiz ("My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"), who performs a few numbers Sunday, says she first fell in love with musicals after seeing a PBS production of "The Light in the Piazza."

Maybe kids already destined to be theater geeks will be content with a cast that includes "Glee's" Amber Riley and Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles.

But those aren't the kinds of names that will have most children begging to stay up past their bedtime to watch. Did the producers try recruiting current Disney Channel stars? Billie Eilish? Olivia Rodrigo? I hear that more than one cast member of "Stranger Things" can carry a tune.

There's nothing wrong with a night strictly for grown-ups. But "Wicked" is one of those rare productions with broader potential.

Maybe the feature-film adaptation of the show, which goes into production later this year with John Chu ("Step Up," "In the Heights") directing, will do a better job of acknowledging those kids in the lobby.

Neal Justin • 612-673-7431 •

Njustin@startribune.com Twitter: @nealjustin