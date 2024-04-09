Introduction: Host Michael Rand looks at the Twins offense through eight games, finding a team that is second to last in runs per game at 2.88 and struggling to sustain rallies. There are multiple reasons for the poor start at the plate, but the net effect is a team that is now 3-5 and not looking very dangerous at the plate.

11:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand for a look at all the potential quarterbacks available in the draft. What will the Vikings end up doing? And what is their best-case scenario with the draft a little more than two weeks away?

34:00: UConn triumphs and the Gophers men's hockey team gets a key addition.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports



