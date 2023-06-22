Gov. Tim Walz will attend a state dinner with President Joe Biden Thursday evening, following two events at the White House to highlight policies passed by Minnesota Democrats during the 2023 legislative session.

The trip is the latest stop on a national campaign to prop up the long list of progressive proposals Walz and the DFL-led Legislature passed in a five-month span, from clean energy requirements and legalizing marijuana to codifying abortion rights. The governor also recently spoke at an event with the Indiana Democratic Party.

The events Thursday at the White House will focus on Minnesota's passage of a statewide paid family and medical leave program, as well as climate and infrastructure legislation.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, members of the Walz administration, as well as House Speaker Melissa Hortman, Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic and state Sen. Alice Mann are attending events with senior White House officials.

In the evening, Walz will attend an official state dinner with Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He'll be one of roughly 400 guests at the black-tie affair, which is only Biden's third state dinner since taking office.

Modi is in the United States this week as the Biden administration tries to boost defense and trade ties with India. The prime minister will address a joint meeting of Congress on Thursday.

Modi is a polarizing figure in India and the U.S. His nationalist Hindu party has come under scrutiny for alleged human rights violations and a crackdown on dissent. Several members of Congress are boycotting his speech, including Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar.

"Prime Minister Modi's government has repressed religious minorities, emboldened violent Hindu nationalist groups, and targeted journalists/human rights advocates with impunity," Omar tweeted. She's holding a briefing with human rights groups instead.

Staff writer Jessie Van Berkel contributed to this report.