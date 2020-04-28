MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Coronavirus has sickened dozens of workers at the JBS pork plant here, a slaughterhouse similar in size to the one in Worthington, Minn., that's owned by the same company and has been idle for a week.

Hundreds have stopped working. But in contrast to Worthington, production at the Marshalltown plant persists.

Steady streams of employees in masks trudged in and out of the main entrance Monday afternoon, passing security guards with face shields and entering a temporary shed for temperature tests.

"I personally hope they can stay open," Marshalltown Mayor Joel Greer said Tuesday. "The people that work at the plant here need the income. The world needs the food."

As a state, Iowa has taken a less restrictive approach than Minnesota to closing businesses during the outbreak. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds this week eased constraints on retailers, malls, fitness centers in most of the state. But she kept them in place in Marshalltown and other places where there have been large numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Plants like the JBS facility are fast-moving production lines that typically kill, disassemble and package 21,000 hogs a day. Employees congregate in crowds that are unusually large for a U.S. industrial setting, and work elbow-to-elbow.

Such plants have seen a rash of coronavirus outbreaks nationwide, including in Sioux Falls, S.D.; Worthington, Minn.; Waterloo and Columbus Junction, Iowa; and Crete, Neb.

Greer said he has not heard an update on the number of cases at the plant in Marshalltown, which was 34 confirmed a week ago, but he said he suspects the number is higher now. About 2,400 people work at the plant.

Like most counties with a major meatpacking plant in the Midwest, Marshall County, Iowa, is a virus hot spot. It has more than 1,000 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents. That's not as many as Nobles County, Minn., where the Worthington JBS plant is closed indefinitely, but it's nine times the rate in Hennepin County.

One worker starting his shift Monday afternoon said the plant should be idled for a deep clean, and to give JBS a chance to test all employees for the virus.

"I don't know but they need to!" said the man, who was 47 years old, has worked at the plant for four years and declined to give his full name. "A lot of people want to take care of their families right now. I have to work because I live alone and need to pay my bills."

JBS USA, the American branch of the Brazilian meatpacking giant, has closed and since reopened a beef plant in Greeley, Colo., and is offering testing to symptomatic employees there.

A spokesman for the company said workers in Marshalltown are not being tested, "though we will consider any and all options to promote the health and safety of our workforce."

Fifty languages are spoken at the plant in Marshalltown, the mayor said, which has large numbers of Latino, Sudanese and southeast Asian workers.

"These are people with high work ethic, who want to take care of their families, so this is a tough time for them," said Sue Cahill, the council member for that part of town who is recovering from COVID-19 herself. "These are people that want to be working, yet they know that they deserve to be safe."

The low-slung northeast corner of Marshalltown was stripped of its trees by a tornado in 2018 and the white packing plant rises above the neighborhood's one-and-a-half story homes. On Monday, a westerly breeze spared most of them the stink of hog manure that radiates from the slaughterhouse and its wastewater lagoons, but Juan Ventura's home is downwind.

"It doesn't feel safe," said Ventura, who's lived next to the meatpacking plant for 28 years and worked there for 13.

Ventura said his brother and nephew work there now, and that the plant is plagued by absenteeism because workers are sick or afraid of getting sick.

"People are not working anymore," Ventura said, with the help of his son Gerardo as interpreter. "They're stopping."

Nang Tai Mai, a woman whose husband works at the plant, said about 1,000 workers are not reporting for their shifts. A company spokesman confirmed "absenteeism is increasing."

Tai Mai said use of masks and sanitation have been too lax on the production lines when supervisors aren't watching, and the company hasn't made enough accommodation for infected workers who have nowhere to go when they're sick but home with their families.

"Most of our Burmese communities who work at JBS are scared to go to work, including my husband," she said.

JBS is asking employees to work longer hours to make up for the lack of manpower, Ventura said.

"Very few people, but they still want as much production," Ventura said.

One of Ventura's friends is so sick he was taken to the University of Iowa hospital in Iowa City, Ventura said. One of the women in his brother's household works at a nursing home in the area, where there has been a case of coronavirus.

She has to keep paying off her car, he said, so she can't stop working even though the risk of transmission is high.

Large numbers of African and Latino immigrants work at the plant, and Ventura's neighborhood is mostly Latino.

"Usually there's a lot of kids playing around, kids on bikes," Gerardo Ventura said. "But so many people are getting infected, we're stuck inside."