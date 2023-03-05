If you are in a mental health crisis or know someone who is, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat via 988lifeline.org.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is for anyone who needs support for a suicidal, mental health and/or substance-use crisis. Anyone can call or text 988, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. People can also dial 988 if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.

You can also text HOME to 741741 to connect with a Crisis Text Line counselor.