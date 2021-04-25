I don't watch a lot of ESPN these days, unless the network is broadcasting a specific game of interest, but after getting my second COVID vaccination last week, I spent more time than usual on my couch.

So I watched ESPN. And sensed a couple of trends.

People: It appears that ESPN likes NFL draft speculation almost as much as Michael Jordan likes Michael Jordan. They really like having a certain host on the air, too.

With the NFL draft approaching, I looked up ESPN's daily schedule, and I was right:

Midnight-1 a.m.: Which quarterback prospect would fare best in Australian rules football? Host: Mike Greenberg.

1-1:01 a.m.: Proud Ohio State alum Kirk Herbstreit on the proud history of Ohio State quarterbacks making it in the NFL. Host: Mike Greenberg.

1:01-2 a.m.: Mel Kiper's Hair: The Early Years. Host: Mike Greenberg.

2-2:01 a.m.: An in-depth review of the WNBA draft. Host: Mike Greenberg.

2:01-3 a.m.: Trey Lance's One Collegiate Interception and How It Affected The Value of Bitcoin. Host: Mike Greenberg.

3-3:01 a.m.: Since Fran: A brief history of Minnesota Vikings successfully drafting quarterbacks. Host: Mike Greenberg.

3:01-4 a.m.: Stephen A. Smith calls your favorite team's quarterback "indubitably preposterous." Host: Mike Greenberg.

4-5 a.m.: Red Sox vs. Yankees: The teams meet at Fenway Park to debate whether the 49ers should take Mac Jones or Trey Lance. Host: Mike Greenberg.

5-6 a.m.: Mel Kiper's Hair Goes To College. Host: Mike Greenberg.

6-6:01 a.m.: Dan Patrick and Keith Olbermann reflect on all of the good aspects of ESPN management. Host: Mike Greenberg.

6:01-7 a.m.: How Trevor Lawrence flicking his hair can deceive even the best free safeties. Host: Mike Greenberg.

7-8 a.m.: Remember When We Spent Months Talking About Jamarcus Russell? Host: Mike Greenberg.

8-9 a.m.: Baker Mayfield's Best Moments (In Commercials). Host: Mike Greenberg.

9-10 a.m.: ESPN Presents Mock Drafting The Mock Drafters. Mel Kiper is the presumed No. 1 pick, but may slide due to his 40-yard dash time at the combine. Host: Mike Greenberg.

10-10:01 a.m.: Minnesota Twins weekend highlights. Host: Mike Greenberg.

10:01-11 a.m.: ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky Explains (How to Fail as an NFL Quarterback). Host: Mike Greenberg.

11-noon: ESPN analyst Tim Hasselbeck Explains (How to Fail as an NFL Quarterback.) Host: Mike Greenberg.

Noon-1 p.m.: Rex Ryan Draft Analysis, titled "Don't Ever Do What I Did." Host: Mike Greenberg.

1-2 p.m.: Former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum on Draft Strategy: "Whomever You Draft, Don't Hire Rex Ryan as Your Coach." Host: Mike Greenberg.

2-3 p.m.: NFL Live's Mock Draft. Host: Mike Greenberg.

3-4 p.m.: NFL Nation's Mock Draft: Host: Mike Greenberg.

4-5 p.m.: NFL Fantasy's Mock Draft: Host: Mike Greenberg.

5-5:01 p.m.: Ed Werder interrupts a previously scheduled program to announce that Brett Favre is not returning to the Vikings. Host: Mike Greenberg.

5:01-6 p.m.: A Tiger Woods "30 for 30": Who Tiger would take with the first pick. Host: Mike Greenberg.

6-7 p.m.: NFL Universe's Mock Draft: Host: Mike Greenberg.

7-8 p.m.: An ESPN "30 for 30": How former No. 1 pick Sam Bradford wound up with $130 million, and when he will be arrested for grand larceny. Host: Mike Greenberg.

8-9 p.m.: An ESPN "30 for 30": The rise of Mike Greenberg. Host: Mike Greenberg.

9-10: Mike Greenberg's Mock Draft. Host: Mike Greenberg.

10-11 p.m.: Mel Kiper's Mock Draft 193.0. Host: Mike Greenberg.

11-11:01 p.m.: Highlights of ESPN's women's sports coverage. Host: Mike Greenberg.

11:01-midnight: World Championships of Cornhole. Host: Brett Favre.

