The Internal Revenue Service launched its new online tool so that Americans can track the status of their coronavirus stimulus payments.

You can access the "Get My Payment" tool online and might need to provide tax and bank account information.

Late last week, payments started to be direct deposited into the accounts of people who already filed returns and who have banking information linked to the IRS already. (You can also check your personal bank account to see if a payment has arrived. Some banks are reporting slow online system response due to a flood of customers checking accounts.)

Most adults will receive $1,200 each (and $500 per child under age 17) to help cover bills due to layoffs, furloughs and the economic shockwave from the coronavirus pandemic. Individuals who make more than $75,000 a year and couples who make more than $150,000 a year will see less in their stimulus checks. Those earning more than $99,000, or $198,000 for joint filers, are ineligible.

The IRS also has a separate web page for people to link bank account information in order to receive a direct deposit if they have not done so in the past.

People who get Social Security benefits do not need to give the IRS more information to receive payments. However, anyone who did not have to file a tax return for the past two years will need to link bank account information to the IRS in order to receive direct deposits.

For those who do not provide bank information to the IRS or do not have bank accounts, the Treasury Department will send paper checks, which should start being mailed early next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.