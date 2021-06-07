Intro: Aaron Rodgers didn't show up for the first day of "mandatory" minicamp with the Packers, adding another layer to his ongoing standoff with the organization. Teammates said they have his back while also hoping that he will return. In the meantime, the QB drafted a year ago to replace him — Jordan Love — had his share of struggles running the offense Tuesday.

6:00: Hall of Famer Rod Carew joins the show to talk about his new book, his impending new podcast and modern hitting. The former AL MVP and seven-time batting champion thinks hitters these days are trying too hard to hit home runs, which has as much to do with low batting averages as anything else.

22:00: Gerrit Cole addressed the media Tuesday and sure didn't sound like an innocent bystander in the illegal substances scandal. All eyes will be on Target Field on Wednesday when Cole pitches against the Twins and Josh Donaldson, the third baseman who named Cole as one of the pitchers doctoring the baseball.

28:00: Nikola Jokic, from draft afterthought to NBA MVP.

