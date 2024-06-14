'House of the Dragon'

Fantasy has become a nightmare. Anyone on TV these days who lives in a castle and carries a sword could use a medieval form of antidepressant. At least "Game of Thrones" had Peter Dinklage to crack the occasional joke. That show's sequel is three times as dour with few action scenes in the early episodes to break the funk. The first four episodes available for review are centered on each side plotting out their battle plans, and it plays out like a chess game without a timer. Episode 4 does feature a spectacular battle of the dragons, but by that time you'll wonder why the warriors aren't just staying home and getting drunk on mead. 8 p.m. Sunday, HBO

'Ladyhawke'

If you're looking for some fantasy that's actually fun, try this 1985 charmer in which a pickpocket (Matthew Broderick) tries to reunite a knight (Rutger Hauer) and his lover (Michelle Pfeiffer) by breaking a spell that turns them into animals. If you can overlook the shaky accents and cheesy soundtrack from Alan Parsons, you're left with an upbeat romantic comedy that doesn't require fire-breathing dragons to make sparks fly. Tubi, Roku

'Here to Climb'

Caitlin Clark fans should make room in their hearts for Sasha DiGiulian, a rock climber breaking barriers with her bold ascents. She also uses her good looks and social-media savvy to make a living, triggering backlash from some trolls and fellow adventurers. This documentary does a nice job of capturing her struggles both on and off perilous peaks. 8 p.m. Tuesday, HBO

'Triumph: Jesse Owens and the Berlin Olympics'

No matter what happens at the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris, the action can't be as monumental as what Owens accomplished at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, winning four gold medals and spoiling Adolf Hitler's plans. This documentary is at its best when it relies on Owens' own words from his appearances on everything from Edward R. Murrow's "Person to Person" to "What's My Line?" 7 p.m. Wednesday, History Channel

'Hope on the Water'

Producer Andrew Zimmern made sure to include some fellow Minnesotans in the three-part documentary about the importance of saving our oceans and feeding the planet. Paul Damhof and Barb Frank of Simply Shrimp in Blomkest, Minn., are more engaging than celebrity contributors Martha Stewart and Shailene Woodley as they show their attempts to harvest salt-water shrimp in the Midwest. 8 p.m. Wednesday, TPT