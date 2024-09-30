What to stream: Coldplay, an unhinged Charlie Puth, 'Salem's Lot,' Sarah Paulson and NHL 25

— As if being a mother in the 1930s Dust Bowl wasn't stressful enough, Sarah Paulson and her children are living in fear of a sinister presence in ''Hold Your Breath.'' Coming to Hulu on Thursday, this psychological thriller from Karrie Crouse and Will Joines co-stars ''The Bear's'' Ebon Moss-Bachrach as a mysterious character who arrives at their home amid worries over a murderous drifter at large. On top of all of this, her daughter becomes obsessed with a storybook fable about The Grey Man, who comes into people's homes as if made of dust and, when breathed in, turns his victims into villains.