Wisconsin Supreme Court to tackle abortion, unions and redistricting after a liberal's win

MADISON, Wis. — Susan Crawford’s Wisconsin Supreme Court election victory over a conservative candidate backed by President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk cemented a liberal majority on the state’s top court for at least three more years and dealt a devastating blow to Republicans who fear it paves the way for rulings that will overturn or block the GOP’s agenda in the swing state.
Trump, Musk and other Republican leaders fear Crawford’s win means the court controlled 4-3 by liberals will redraw Wisconsin’s congressional lines in a way that could help Democrats to win at least two seats and regain the majority.
Crawford’s backers, including Democratic U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, said electing Crawford was important so she and other liberal justices can order Wisconsin’s congressional boundary lines to be redrawn.
Last year, the court declined to take up a Democratic-backed challenge to the state’s congressional lines. That decision drew criticism from one of Wisconsin’s two House Democrats, Rep. Mark Pocan, who said Wednesday that he hopes a new lawsuit will be filed soon.
'‘If you have two seats out of eight in a purple, 50-50 state, clearly there’s gerrymandering going on," Pocan said.
Abortion, voting rules and union cases await the court
Waiting in the wings are cases that could solidify the right to abortion in Wisconsin and undo former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s signature law that stripped collective bargaining rights from teachers and most other public workers.
Before the election, Walker said he worried the court would target the state’s ‘’right-to-work’’ law that he signed and look for ways to scale back the program that allows students to attend private schools with a taxpayer-funded voucher.