NORTH POUR

DULUTH – Sometimes the rhythm of local breweries syncs up just right, so we get a wide range of options in a narrow category - this week it's fruit-forward wheat beers. You know what they say about wheat: Knee-high by the Fourth of July. (Wait, no, that's corn). As ever, this is just a small sampling of Twin Ports brews, let us know your favorite by emailing duluth@startribune.com.

Guava Wheat

Hoops Brewing

Infused with guava puree, this American-style wheat is sweet on the nose and the palette. Just a wee bit of bitterness and a well-rounded 5% ABV to boot.

Details: Get it on tap and in crowlers at the Canal Park brewery.

Red, Wheat and Blue

Fitger's Brewhouse

The return of the mega-fruited wheat ale contains 250 pounds each of raspberry and blueberry puree (not per glass, obviously, but the taste will leave you doing the math on just how many ounces of berries you're getting per sip). This year's edition is unfiltered for that milkshake style that's so hot right now.

Details: Get it at the Brewhouse.

RAZZ Wit

Blacklist Brewing

Here's a Belgian wheat brewed with spices and fresh raspberries that will make you wish they made this one year-round.

Details: Only at the downtown Duluth taproom for a limited time.

Awkward Dinner Party IPA

Ursa Minor Brewing

So maybe you don't like wheat beers or fruited ales. You can always count on Ursa Minor to have a new or returning IPA on tap, and this one brings back a hazy IPA style with "awkward" amounts of mosaic and strata hops.

Details: Get it on tap or to go at the Lincoln Park taproom and in select liquor stores.

These offerings from previous weeks may still be available.

Traverse

Bent Paddle Brewing Co.

This new Sitiva-hopped pale ale named after Duluth's famed single-track mountain biking trail benefits Cyclists of Gitchee Gumee Shores (COGGS.) Bent Paddle says to expect notes of orange marmalade, grapefruit, peach and lavender.

Details: Get it on tap or in crowlers and growlers.

Haze Craze New England IPA and Sea Salt & Lime Premium Lager

Castle Danger Brewing

This week two new beers are released from Castle Danger's new pilot system: a hazy IPA and a light-drinking sea salt and lime lager that is begging to be poured into cans for long hours on a lake floatie.

Details: Get it on tap at the Two Harbors brewery.

Smoothie cider

Duluth Cider

A new smoothie cider is released today, intended to make yourtastebuds go off like your neighbor's illegal fireworks, Duluth Cider says. The flavor combo is blackberry, raspberry and plum with a touch of sea salt.

Details: Get it in crowlers, pints and flights at the taproom.

Cloud Top Hazy IPA

Earth Rider Brewery

First Pour Friday at Earth Rider's Cedar Lounge brings back the beloved Cloud Top Hazy. You'll get orange, pineapple and mango from the hoppy IPA, along with a subtle bittersweet balance.

Details: Get it at the Cedar Lounge taproom.

Freehanding IPA

Ursa Minor Brewing

It's a hazy IPA for blue-sky days with "a West Coast flavor profile and an East Coast body," the Lincoln Park brewery says.

Details: Get it on tap or in crowlers to go at the taproom.

Tart Cherry Vodka Lemonade

Vikre Distillery

The name says it all. The latest cocktail kit from the Canal Park distillery comes with vodka (or any of their clear spirits), tart cherry syrup and lemonade. If you have some herbs growing in your garden, here's a good chance to put them to use as a garnish while you sip these in your backyard.

Details: Get it at the distillery.

Mexican Lager

Hoops Brewing

Tis the season for those light, crispy Mexican lagers, and this is the place to find one that offers a little more than your typical Corona. Hoops puts it best: "We used light and fruity Mexican lager yeast then built a bohemian style pils recipe and added some maize. Floral lemon and lime notes with a very light sweet finish."

Details: Grab it on tap and in crowlers at the Canal Park brewery.

Tap Shack Caribbean Lager

Earth Rider Brewing

Brewed with a touch of lime zest, this light and refreshing island-style lager is getting tapped for the first time Friday night. Have enough of them and you'll accidentally start calling them Top Shark - let us know how that goes.

Details: Get it at the Superior taproom, the Cedar Lounge.

