Hear

Jonas Brothers play the grandstand with special guest Lawrence at 7 p.m.

On free stages:

First Avenue Goes to the Fair features an Al Church-led house band and guests including Tommy Stinson, Juice Lord, Becky Kapell and Laamar on the Schell's Stage at West End at 8 p.m.

Minnesota Americana-Roots Music Showcase features the Tony Rook Band and Clay Hess on the Schell's Stage at West End from noon-3 p.m.

The Steeles perform on the Leinie Lodge Bandshell stage at 3:45 & 4:45 p.m.

Taste

Baba's hasn't missed a beat since debuting at the fair three years ago. This year it's Al Taco Baba ($13), which tops its ultra-creamy hummus with juicy beef barbacoa, spicy shatta sauce and corn, served with warm pita bites. We're keeping our fingers crossed it appears on the menu of their new Minneapolis cafe.

See

As part of the FFA Agricultural Mechanics Competition, the Small Engines Build-Off is a new timed one in which students in grades 10 through 12 must disassemble and reassemble a small engine. 5 p.m., Agriculture Horticulture Building.

Try

Participants in the Cottage Cheese and Yogurt Eating contest will shove their mouths with spoonfuls of dairy for a prize. 10:30 a.m., Moo Stage, Cattle Barn.