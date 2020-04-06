Nature is just nature, and spring is unfolding across Minnesota. Still, the coronavirus pandemic directly -- and indirectly -- seemingly affects every part of life.
What's life like in the outdoors where you are? What have you been doing this spring? Seeing? Hearing about? Share with us briefly in the box below, including your name and city or town, for an upcoming feature in Star Tribune Outdoors. Questions? E-mail outdoorsweekend@startribune.com; tweet @StribOutdoors; or call 612-673-7899. Thanks, and take care.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
National
The Latest: Polls are open in Wisconsin despite virus fears
The Latest on Wisconsin's primary election (all times local):
National
Pandemic politics: Wisconsin primary moving forward
Wisconsin is asking hundreds of thousands of voters to ignore a stay-at-home order in the midst of a pandemic to participate in Tuesday's presidential primary election, becoming a test case for dozens of states struggling to balance public health concerns with a core pillar of democracy.
Minneapolis
Murder mystery: 57 years later, who put cross where teen's body was abandoned?
A small wooden cross memorializing a murdered Minneapolis teenager has mysteriously appeared 57 years later at the exact spot along a Minneapolis park path where her body was abandoned in the snow.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 fight looks different in Minnesota's border states
Political leaders in Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota have stopped short of issuing stay-at-home orders, prompting concern over whether they are doing enough to check the virus.
Minneapolis
Choking hazard prompts recall of Minneapolis company's toy llamas
A Minneapolis company is recalling thousands of toy llamas after reports of screws falling off and creating a choking hazard. The recall announced by the…