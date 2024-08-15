What it’s like to be on ‘The Great American Baking Show’

You really are outdoors in the middle of a field with rabbits and everything everywhere, and the tent is full of hornets. They edit most of it out, but they are always swarming around you and around your bakes, and Paul Hollywood runs around with a bug zapper. It’s a lot. The wind was particularly difficult during bread week. I remember just trying to keep my dough from drying out while I was actively working on it. I had to have a mister to try to keep it from just cracking. They are just things you don’t usually deal with at home.