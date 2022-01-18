Introduction: With a two-goal game Monday — both of which tied the game for the Wild in an eventual 4-3 shootout loss to Colorado — Kirill Kaprizov moved up to ninth in the NHL with 44 points in just 34 games this season. Perhaps it goes without saying, but the great ones sometimes get taken for granted so let's say it anyway: Kaprizov is absolutely living up to his rookie season, and then some.

5:00: Former Gophers women's basketball coach Pam Borton joins the show on the heels of publishing her second book, "The Crooked Rim." Borton has moved into the corporate coaching after leading the Gophers from 2002-2014 and taking them to six NCAA tournaments, two Sweet 16s and a Final Four.

20:00: The Vikings are at a bit of a crossroads in their history. While the franchise has frustrated fans with its inability to win a Super Bowl, the Vikings rarely have bottomed out. A wrong set of hires and decisions in the coming weeks, though, could change that.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

