What has been missed?

The sports shutdown has reached two months. If things had gone on as scheduled …

MLB: The 162-game regular season would have been about one-fourth complete at the end of this weekend.

NBA: The playoffs would have been in the middle of the second round, with eight teams still in contention for the NBA title.

NHL: The quest for the Stanley Cup would have been down to four teams, with the Eastern and Western Conference finals getting underway.

Tennis: The clay-court Madrid Open, one of the key tuneups for the French Open, would have wrapped up Sunday.

PGA Tour: The Byron Nelson tournament was to have been the final tuneup for the second major of the year, the PGA Championship in San Francisco.

NASCAR: The series would be nearing the halfway point of its 26-race regular season.

MLS: About one-third of the 34-game regular season would be over.