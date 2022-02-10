Introduction: With the NBA trade deadline approaching Thursday, the Wolves saw their five-game win streak end with a 132-119 loss to the Kings. It was more defensive slippage for the Wolves, whose offense has been clicking. One game shouldn't determine what happens at the trade deadline, but someone like Marcus Smart could be a big pickup. Plus the Gophers lost in both men's and women's basketball.

6:00: Lynx guard and former Gophers guard Rachel Banham joins the show after re-signing with the team for another year. She talked about her legendary marathon breakfasts with Cheryl Reeve, her goals for the season and the viral moment caught on video recently during which she got engaged to former Gophers men's basketball player Andre Hollins.

17:00: Host Michael Rand takes a look at all six Minnesota major pro teams and determines what one thing each of them needs the most.

