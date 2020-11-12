Snow covered roads have led to multiple crashes on westbound Interstate 94 near Monticello, including one involving a semitrailer truck that burst into flames.

All westbound lanes are closed to all but emergency traffic, and motorists are advised to use a detour until early afternoon, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

Images from MnDOT traffic management cameras show a large plume of smoke rising from a big rig that crashed near milepost 194, just before the Hwy. 25 exit in Monticello. At least a dozen other vehicles are involved in the crash, according to the video.

Another semitrailer jackknifed near Wright County Road 19. The wrecks have traffic at a near standstill.

The State Patrol says it is responding to multiple crashes in the area.

“A snow squall is causing limited visibility along the I-94 corridor near Monticello. If you can, wait to travel until the heavy snow subsides,” the State Patrol said in a tweet. “Motorists will encounter delays and possible rerouting. Road conditions are covered ice/snow. Please drive with care and buckle up.”