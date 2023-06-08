Impact player
Randy Arozarena, Rays
Drove the game-winner into the right-field stands off Jhoan Duran, the first walk-off loss of Duran's career
By the numbers
6 Losses, in 34 home games, by the Rays this year, the best start at home since the 1998 Yankees.
8 Extra-base hits — four doubles, a triple and three homers — in 50 career at-bats against the Twins by Arozarena.
7 Games this season, six of them losses, in which the Twins have been held to three or fewer hits.
Sports
Busch and Childress, once enemies, now winning NASCAR combination
Twelve years to the day that Richard Childress and Kyle Busch came to blows in one of the parking lots of Kansas Speedway, the two were celebrating a NASCAR Cup Series victory at a track straight down Interstate 70 near St. Louis.
High Schools
Wayzata wins boys tennis team title, turning back feisty Rochester Mayo
A fast start slipped away before Wayzata, dominant all season, regained its footing and claimed the championship.
Loons
Minnesota Aurora flourishing again with sizzling 20-0 goal differential
The regular season is nearly halfway finished and the Aurora are 4-0 entering Wednesday's game against the Chicago Dutch Lions at TCO Stadium in Eagan.
Gophers
Gophers' Zaltos finishes second in NCAA hammer throw
Kostas Zaltos, a junior from Greece, had a throw of 76.33 meters in the NCAA track and field championships. Gophers teammate Jake Kubiatowicz placed sixth.
Sports
Bahl's 2-hitter helps Oklahoma top Florida State, inch closer to third straight national title
Jordy Bahl's dynamic pitching and boundless energy have Oklahoma on the verge of a third straight softball national championship.