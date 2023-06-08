Impact player

Randy Arozarena, Rays

Drove the game-winner into the right-field stands off Jhoan Duran, the first walk-off loss of Duran's career

By the numbers

6 Losses, in 34 home games, by the Rays this year, the best start at home since the 1998 Yankees.

8 Extra-base hits — four doubles, a triple and three homers — in 50 career at-bats against the Twins by Arozarena.

7 Games this season, six of them losses, in which the Twins have been held to three or fewer hits.