GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Rowdy Tellez, Brewers
A pair of three-run homers makes him the fourth opponent in six seasons to collect six or more RBIs against the Twins
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Stolen bases this season by Gary Sanchez, most by a Twins catcher since Joe Mauer swiped four in 2012
11 Strikeouts by Corbin Burnes, allowing him to join Clayton Kershaw, Shane McClanahan and Jose Berrios with 10 or more Ks of the Twins this year
6 Home runs, of Kyle Garlick's eight this season, against left-handed pitchers
PHIL MILLER
