GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Cedric Mullins, Baltimore

The center fielder led the Orioles from the top of the batting order, going 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in the third to open the scoring.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 The number of double plays the Twins hit into Wednesday.

6 The number of double plays Carlos Correa has hit into this season, tied for second most in the American League.

ON DECK

Righthander Chris Archer takes the mound for the Twins, looking to earn a series win and avoid the split against RHP Spenser Watkins.