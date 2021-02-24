We are approaching the one year mark of the pandemic, and the Star Tribune wants to know what the last "normal" photo you took was, before COVID-19 uprooted everyone's lives. What normal looks like for everyone — both before and after the pandemic —is different, which is why we are letting you define it however you see fit.

Maybe it's the last day you were in the office before moving to remote work for 11 months. Maybe you've been working in person all along, but it's a picture you took before masks were implemented. Maybe it's a photo with a loved one you haven't been able to see this past year due to social distancing. Maybe it's simply a photo you snapped during a solitary meal out at a restaurant, before it was all about takeout.

As the coronavirus has reshaped daily life, we want to remember what it was like before for Minnesotans across the state. Use the form below to submit your photo and a quick description of what's happening in it that differs from your life now. We ask that the photo is from no earlier than Feb. 1, 2020. If you'd like to share a photo of what your life looks like now, feel free, but that's not required.

Here's some of the Star Tribune staff members' last "normal" pictures as examples.

For me, I consider my last normal photo to be this one, taken on March 10. I left the office (remember those?) and caught a bus to Sonder Shaker to drink a happy hour cocktail and try to speed read the end of Emma. I had about 20 pages to finish when I left to watch a showing of the new movie adaptation at St. Anthony Main Theatre. At the time, it felt like a special, but typical, day. Now it sounds like a dream.

Less than a week after this photo was taken I started working remotely from home, where I've been ever since.